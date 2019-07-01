Ranbir Kapoor heads for a romantic date in New York with lady-love Alia Bhatt- Pics inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor heads for a romantic date in New York with lady-love Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's cutest couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together on a romantic date before they return home. Alia and Ranbir had gone to visit and check on father Rishi Kapoor in the U.S. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor were seen having a family gala time together. The couple was spotted at the restaurant to spend some quality time together. Ranbir Kapoor wore a casual white shirt, while Alia Bhatt contrasted him wearing a black dress.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's picture from their date together has been circulating on the web.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a post and wrote, " Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality, they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men#threescompany #familytime"

The couple has returned home and was spotted at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport as they return from New York.

Ever since Rishi Kapoor went to the US for his cancer treatment, Bollywood celebs kept visiting him every now and then. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aradhya met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor for a dinner. They posted a happy picture together.

Neetu Kapoor shared another picture and captioned it as, "Your family is your whole world. so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.