Raksha Bandhan 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and other celebs pour adorable wishes on social media

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and other celebs pour in adorable wishes on social media

Raksha Bandhan 2019 is finally here and the festivities have begun. People all over are celebrating the bond of brother and sister on August 15 along with the feeling on patriotism since 73rd Independence Day is also being observed today. On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) around the wrist of her brother and prays for his long and happy life while the brother promises to protect her in need and trouble. On this beautiful festival, the protection of bond between the siblings is celebrated. Just like us, even our celebrities too are in awe of the festival of Rakhi.

The Bollywood celebrities too are taking to their social media to celebrate the festival and wish their brothers and sisters with adorable tweets, posts and throwback pictures. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media took to his Twitter account to surprise his fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan by sharing a monochromatic throwback picture of the childhood of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Along with the same, he wrote about the bond of sibling and tweeted, “T 3258 - RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother.. the strong bond everlasting and sincere .. रक्षाबंधन ! बहन का स्नेह ; भाई की सुरक्षा ; ये बंधन पवित्र , निरंतर , निश्चल"

T 3258 - RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere ..💞🙏

रक्षाबंधन ! बहन का स्नेह ; भाई की सुरक्षा ; ये बंधन पवित्र , निरंतर , निश्चल pic.twitter.com/7vpZqrrdX1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

Ajay Devgn who was last seen in the film De De Pyaar De also took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Rakshabandhan. The bond that protects and strengthens sibling love for life. #HappyRakshabandhan”

Rakshabandhan. The bond that protects and strengthens sibling love for life. #HappyRakshabandhan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2019

Kajol wrote, "Who says protection is male and only one sided? Flexing my big sis muscles this Raksha Bandhan ! #HappyRakshabandhan"

Who says protection is male and only one sided? Flexing my big sis muscles this Raksha Bandhan ! #HappyRakshabandhan — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 15, 2019

TV actor Rohan Mehra who rose to fame through the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared a picture with his sister and wrote, “This is a bond of Love, A bond of Togetherness, It’s a thread that binds, Our life and our hearts. #happyrakshabandhan”

This is a bond of Love ,

A bond of Togetherness ,

It’s a thread that binds,

Our life and our hearts.#happyrakshabandhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UcQYJSXMCc — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) August 15, 2019

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, actor Kartik Aaryan who is busy in the shooting of his film Pati, Patni Aur Woh opened up about the bond with her sister and said, “We are more like best friends. Whenever I have doubts or I’m in trouble, I only talk to her. She is like my friend, philosopher and guide. And I’m thankful to her that at any hour she is just a call away for me.”