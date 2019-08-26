Rakhi Sawant's sister-in-law beats up Deepak Kalal for threatening and defaming the actress- Watch viral video

Latest News Rakhi Sawant is much in news for secretly getting married to UK based NRI boyfriend Ritesh. Deepak Kalal who claims himself to be Rakhi's boyfriend started threatening her

Rakhi Sawant is much in news for secretly getting married to UK based NRI boyfriend Ritesh. Though we know nothing much of Ritesh as Rakhi chose to keep her husband's identity secret. Well, when the news of Rakhi Sawant's secret marriage broke out, it took the internet to storm. Rakhi didn't want her wedding to become a public affair and got married in a hush-hush manner. She has been sharing pictures from her honeymoon lately.

Soon after Rakhi Sawant's secret marriage broke out, it shocked millions of her fans. Deepak Kalal who claims himself to be Rakhi's boyfriend started threatening her. He recorded a video to put all false blames on her and threatened her to break her marriage with her husband Ritesh and come back to him. He even charged Rakhi of taking Rs 4 crore from him and asked her to return the money as soon as possible.

So, what happened next will make you laugh out loud, trust us! Rakhi Sawant's sister-in-law went to a cafe to deal with Deepak Kalal and give him befitting replies to what all he has said. She slapped Deepak and pulled his hair as he called Ritesh a Eunuch(hijda). She asked him to apologise to Ritesh and call him Jiju. Rakhi took to her Instagram account and shared the video. She wrote, "Mere Hasband ki Sistar ne deepak ki pitai dhunai ki."

Deepak Kalal gets terrified and apologizes for what all he has done. Well, Rakhi Sawant's marriage with Ritesh is still a mystery, however, it's clear now that Rakhi and Deepak are not dating each other.

