Rakhi Celebration Pics: Taimur-Inaaya, Misha-Zain, Yash-Roohi; how star kids celebrated sibling love

Right from Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Khemu to Misha and Zain Kapoor, adorable brother and sister duo was seen celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan in full swing. The pictures are too cute to be missed.

New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2019 20:19 IST
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2019, Bollywood star kids celebrated sibling love in full swing. Right from Taimur Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi Khemu to Misha and Zain Kapoor, adorable brother and sister duo was seen celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Misha celebrates first Rakhi with brother Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor celebrate Raksha Bandhan in the most cutest way possible. On the occasion of Rakhi, Mira took to Instagram to share pictures from Zain’s first Raksha Bandhan. In the photo, while Misha can be seen sitting on Mira’s lap, Zain is adorable tucked between Shahid’s arms. Mira smiles as she ties the Rakhi to her little brother and seems like the kids are too excited for the festival.

India Tv - Misha and Zain Kapoor

Misha and Zain Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan and sister Inaaya Naumi Khemu

Innaya’s mother and Rang De Basanti actress Soha Ali Khan took to social media to post a picture of Tim and Inaaya wherein Innaya is driving a toy scooter while Taimur is patiently sitting behind her.

India Tv - Taimur and Inaaya

Taimur and Inaaya

Furthermore, Soha also shared a throwback Raksha Bandhan picture.

India Tv - Soha Ali Khan shares throwback Rakhi picture 

Soha Ali Khan shares throwback Rakhi picture 

Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan and AbRam celebrate Rakhi with cousin

Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan celebrated Rakhi this year with their cousin sister Alia Chhiba (daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant). Alia took to Instagram stories where Aryan and AbRam can be seen having some fun time with Alia’s dog. She captioned it as, “So Rakhi came early this year.”

India Tv - Aryan and Abram Khan

Aryan and Abram Khan

Alia Bhatt performs 'didi' duties for Karan Johar's son Yash

Actress Alia Bhatt took out time to tie a rakhi on the tiny wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash. The Raazi actress ensured she carried out her sisterly ritual by tying a rakhi on Yash's wrist.

India Tv - Yash and Roohi

Yash and Roohi

