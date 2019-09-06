Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya raises airport safety concern after luggage theft in London

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has raised concerns about passenger security and safety at airports and in flights after a harrowing experience she faced at London's Heathrow Airport.

Soundarya and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi lost their luggage at the London airport as they waited at a lounge for their chauffeur. She took to Twitter to share her ordeal.

"How secure are passengers and their belongings at an international airport? Our hand luggage got stolen on 1/9/19 at the Heathrow airport Emirates chauffeur lounge as we waited for our car. We immediately filed a complaint with the local Heathrow patrol. We were asked to wait to hear back from the cops via email," she wrote slamming the airlines.

"The next day we received an email from them that the CCTV cameras in the Emirates chauffeur lounge were faulty and didn't record anything on the day of the theft. This is shocking and absolute irresponsibility from the airline and airport we trust as International passengers. We lost valuables and my husband lost his passport. This has been a very traumatic experience," added Soundarya, known for helming films such as "Kochadaiiyaan" and "VIP 2".

Raising question about the safety assurance of the passengers, she said: "Authorities and airlines should be accountable! This should not happen to us and certainly should not happen to anyone else."

We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇😇😇😇 #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/Ca6LkUaCbh — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) August 23, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

Also read: VIDEO: Superstar Rajinikanth rocks the dance floor at daughter Soundarya's sangeet

Also read: This wedding picture of Rajinikanth and wife Latha wins the internet, courtesy Soundarya Rajinikanth