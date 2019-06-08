Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra showers love on his ‘angel’ and wife Shilpa Shetty on her 44th birthday

Shilpa Shetty’s loving husband Raj Kundra showered all his love and care on the ‘angel’ in his life on her 44th birthday. The actress has been married to businessman Raj Kundra for almost a decade and the two have managed to keep the spark alive in their relationship. Be it birthdays or anniversary, the two make sure they let each other, and the world know that they are madly in love. On Saturday, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt wish for his wife Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.

The dotting husband wrote, “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favorite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all” Well, Shilpa Shetty was all smiles and hearts after reading the post and left an adorable comment on his post. She replied saying, “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww thankyouuuuuu my jaan.....love you” Check out the post here-

Shilpa Shetty has always maintained that it is important to be best friends in a relationship in order to order it for a longer time. Recently, while shooting for her reality show Super Dancers Chapter 3, the show's judge Geeta Kapur asked co-judge Shilpa the secret behind her successful married life and she said, "It's important to have the relationship of friendship in any relationship. I think Raj and I never feel that we are tied to this relationship of marriage. Even now we go on dates on Friday nights, we call each other girlfriend and boyfriend. So, we don't want to feel that burden that we are together just because we are in a marriage," she added.

On a related note, Shilpa might not be doing films but she is active in various other fields. She is not just judging a reality show but also busy promoting fitness and health through various sites. The actress is a fitness freak. She is quite conscious of her health and diet. These are the two things which she cannot mess up with.

