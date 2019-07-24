Rahul Bose charged Rs 442 for two bananas at five star hotel; Internet goes berserk

Rahul Bose charged Rs 442 for two bananas

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose faced not so unusual situation during his stay at a plush hotel in Chandigarh, however, the actor made sure to entertain his social media followers by sharing a video on it. Actually, Dil Dhadakne Do actor was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas and he couldn't resist posting a video about the exorbitant bill. In a clip, Bose says that after working out in the hotel, he asked for two bananas and when he got back to the room, he saw ''Fruit Platter'' waiting for him. Yes, the bananas were mentioned as ''Fruit Platter'' in the bill.

''You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings,'' she captioned the video.“They’re just too good for me,'' Rahul says at the end of the clip. Have a look.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

As soon as Bose's video surfaced on the internet, social media users went gaga. Everyone started putting up their opinion. While some suggested the actor to step out of the hotel and purchase bananas from thela, others asked him to opt for buffet breakfast. ''Infact after gym you should have walked to buffet breakfast and get your fruit platter for free (assuming you have breakfast included in your room). But if you lazily ask them to bring the fruit in ur room they will charge you full,'' wrote a user. Others found the situation relatable and started sharing their misery. ''We feel same when we buy popcorn in Multiplex,'' wrote another follower.

Check out the reaction of Twitterati:

Jitna gst diya gya itne me 1dozen Banana aajae — prashant sinha (@prashubxr) July 23, 2019

Infact after gym you should have walked to buffet breakfast and get your fruit platter for free (assuming you have breakfast included in your room). But if you lazily ask them to bring the fruit in ur room they will charge you full — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) July 24, 2019

Its not just banana..its called ullu Banana..😤 — SOUMYA RANJAN (@soumya_tweet) July 23, 2019

We feel same when we buy popcorn in Multiplex 😭😭😭https://t.co/e3110n90zD — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) July 24, 2019

Ama yaar, tum kele bhi 5 star mai khaoge? Kisi thele wale se lekar kha liya hota to us gareeb ka bhi bhala ho gaya hota — Anuj Kumar Singh (@anujsingh001) July 24, 2019

Rahul be like pic.twitter.com/056xngddOq — Abu Talha (@WolverineT41148) July 23, 2019

On the professional front, Rahul was last seen in 2018 movie Vishwaroopam 2. He even directed the critically acclaimed Poorna: The Face of Courage based on Malavath Poorna, the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. The film stars himself along with Aditi Inamdar.

For unversed, Rahul is a National-level rugby player. Besides a couple of Bengali films, he has acted in Bollywood movies such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Dil Dhadakne Do, etc. He is also known for his work in parallel cinema.