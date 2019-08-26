Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra served food with maggots at five-star hotel, shares video

In a shocking incident, Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra founds maggots in her food while dining at a five-star restaurant in Ahmedabad.

The incidents of the modish hotels serving expensive or spoilt food have been increasing day by day. In another such incident, Meera Chopra, who is also an actress like her sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, found worms which were clearly visible in the food served at Ahmedabad's DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. The actress was staying in this hotel for a week and now has called for action against the authorities here.

Meera shared her horrifying experience through her Instagram post. Sharing a video of the worm-infested food that she was served during her stay in DoubleTree By Hilton in Ahmedabad, Chopra wrote, “Staying in @doubletree in Ahmedabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. It’s so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton".

In the video, she can be seen talking about why she is keeping unwell ever since she is staying in the hotel.

On the work front, Meera Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of Section 375, says it was challenging to play a rape victim in the forthcoming film.

"'Section 375 was a life-changing experience for me and for my career. Playing this character was very traumatic and difficult for me in the beginning, and once the filming was over, it took me some time to get out of it."

Section 375 is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the film, Richa Chadha plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court.

The courtroom drama will release on September 13.

