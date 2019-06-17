Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's adorable Father's day post for father-in-law Paul Kevin and her own dad Ashok Chopra

Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is truly a 'daddy's little girl', no matter what. On Father's day, she took to her Instagram account to thanks and remember those two people who hold much importance in her life. Priyanka, not only posted a picture with her late father Ashok Chopra, but also shared an adorable post with her father-in-law, Paul Kevin. Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her father's death anniversary. Nick Jonas's father left an adorable comment on it consoling daughter-in-law with love and support.

Priyanka Chopra shared a childhood picture with her father and mother. She wrote, "Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life"

See post

In another post, she shared a picture with her father-in-law. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth Love you loads.

#HappyFathersDay"

See post

This is indeed the cutest way of wishing your dad on Father's day.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.