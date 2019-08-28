Priyanka Chopra hilariously photoshops herself with Nick Jonas after his VMA win, says ‘I’m always with you’

Priyanka Chopra hilariously photoshops herself with Nick Jonas after his VMA win

Bollywood beauty and global icon Priyanka Chopra was not able to be by her husband Nick Jonas’ side as he won the Best Pop Video song award for Sucker along with brother Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Picture of American singer Nick Jonas has been going viral on the internet ever since they won the award at the VMAs in which he can be seen awkwardly fifth-wheeling his brothers at the event. Just as the Jonas Brothers were announced to be the winners, the three of them jumped from their seats and kissed their respective wives, Sophie kissed Joe and Danielle kissed Kevin while Nick stands in the center waiting. While the picture earned much attention from the fans, now Priyanka Chopra has also reacted to the viral picture in the most adorable yet hilarious way.

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday morning took to her social media to share the same picture of husband Nick Jonas going viral on the internet, but with a twist. The actress hilarious photoshopped herself in the arms of her husband and captioned it saying, “I’m always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker” She also wished the Jonas Brothers on their first win after getting reunited as a band. Priyanka Chopra trolling her husband after his big win just shows how much they love each other.

Priyanka Chopra hilariously photoshops herself with Nick Jonas after his VMA win

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra photoshopped her and husband Nick Jonas’ picture from their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen wearing a tangerine backless gown and posing with Nick as he rests his hands on her back. There is no denying that the original picture was very sizzling, and the two actors complement each other with perfection. Have a look at the original pictures here-

On the related note, song Sucker featuring Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas along with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas is the first song that the band released after their reunion. The song became an instant hit among the viewers and has also been bagging many accolades since then. Sucker also topped the Billboard Top 100 soon after it hit the internet. On the other hand, talking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress recently shared a picture from her New York house saying “the sky is pink. Its good to be home’.

