Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar react to Maharashtra Police's hilarious tweet about The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar treated their fans with the trailer of their upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink on Tuesday morning. The trailer looked loaded with love and hope for a better future and netizens fell in love with the characters instantly. In no time, the trailer went viral on the internet. Not just fans but Maharashtra Police also took to their twitter to post a hilarious take on the trailer.

Maharashtra Police shared a screenshot of PeeCee’s dialogue in the filmw hen she says, "Ek baar Aisha theek ho jaye, phir saath mein bank lootenge." Commenting on the same, Maharashtra Police flaunted their good sense of humour and wrote, "Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393."

Soon after their post, lead duo Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar also reacted to the post by Maharashtra Police and accepted their mistake. PeeCee said, "Oops. Caught red handed... time to activate Plan B, Farhan Akhtar." On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar wrote, Hahaha. Never planning heists on camera again." Check out the tweets here-

Priyanka Chopra will be making her comeback in Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink. The actress in her LIVE session on Instagram revealed that the film is very close to her heart and this is the first time that she is seeing her name both as an actor as well as a producer.

The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the life and experiences of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. It will hit the screens on October 11 this year.

