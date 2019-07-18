Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 5 performances of Desi Girl that still give us goosebumps

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction has the actress has proved her acting mettle with a number of blockbuster movies since the beginning of her career. From playing a negative role in the Bollywood film Aitraaz very early in her career to transforming into a super model for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion and then surprising her fans by playing a woman suffering from autism in Anurag Basu’s Barfi, Priyanka Chopra made sure she is called the most versatile actor in the industry. Her passion to be the best in everything she does and her zeal to experiment with new roles always made her stand out of the crowd in Bollywood. As PeeCee herself claims, there is nothing in the world that she is afraid to dive in. This may be the reason that not just in Bollywood, but Priyanka Chopra marked her name in golden letters in Hollywood as well. The actor is no more considered our Desi Girl but has become a global icon. While National Award, Filmfare awards and People’s Choice Awards, Priyanka has announced it loud and clear that she is here to rule.

As Priyanka Chopra turns 37 today, let’s go down the memory lane and cherish her 5 best performances that still manage to give us goosebumps.

Barfi

Priyanka Chopra's list of her best work cannot begin without praising her excellence in Anurag Basu's film Barfi. The actress played the role of Jhilmil in the film who suffers from Autism. No other actress could’ve nailed the role of Jhilmil like PeeCee did. Ranbir Kapoor was awesome, but it takes a lot to steal your fair share of thunder when the co-star is impressive himself. Her role of an autistic girl will remain etched in our minds for times to come.

Aitraaz

Who else other than Priyanka Chopra can dare to take such a huge step to play a negative role on the screen, that too, during the nascent phase of her career? One was Shah Rukh Khan and the other was Priyanka Chopra, and now we know where they both are. The film opened to positive reviews with Chopra minting accolades for her performance as Sonia Roy.

Mary Kom

Remember the tremendous training and physical transformation Priyanka Chopra underwent to bring Mary Kom’s character to life on the screens? That’s how an ingenious actor she is. It’s difficult to take out Pee Cee from Mary Kom while watching the film, and that’s where the actress stands victorious.

Bajirao Mastani

Playing Kashi Bai, Priyanka Chopra may not have a place for herself in the title of the film, but her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial definitely stole the thunder from the rest of the leads. When we imagine Kashi Bai, we imagine Priyanka Chopra saying, “Aap humse humari zindagi maang lete, hum aapko khushi khushi de dete. Par aapne to humse humara guroor hi cheen liya”

Saat Khoon Maaf

It won’t be an overstatement to say that Priyanka Chopra was at her best in this Vishal Bhardwaj film. The 36-year-old actress slayed as a psycho woman, who mercilessly butchered her seven husbands just like that. The actress stood out in the film, despite having such a large star cast.

