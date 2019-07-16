Priya Prakash Varrier on being wink girl: Want to shed my image as people will start questioning it

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow, has said that she is keen to do more Hindi films in the future. "I have actually signed a second movie in Hindi called "Love Hackers". It is about cyber crime. As far as working in more Hindi films is concerned, if good offers come my way then I will definitely love to do them," said Priya, while interacting with the media on the sets of Sridevi Bungalow on Monday in Mumbai.

Priya Prakash Varrier became a social media sensation after her wink in a song of the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. She became a household name for her wink. Asked if she would like to shed her image of the Wink Girl, she said: "Definitely I would. That was my first movie and the wink gave me a lot of publicity because everybody liked it. However, if I go on repeating (that action), people will start questioning it. So, I want to do more films and improve myself as an actor."

Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow generated controversy a while back when producer Boney Kapoor, husband of late superstar Sridevi, sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, objecting to the film's title as well as a scene that reportedly shows a character named Sridevi's death in a bathtub, much the same way the eighties actress Sridevi died in February 2018.

Talking about the controversy, Priya said: "It is actually the director's and the producer's concern because I am just portraying a character they gave me. Intentionally it was not on our agenda to hurt anyone's personal feelings."

Priya added that she is a big fan of Sridevi. "I don't think we should let any negativity affect us because I am just starting my career in films. I am also a very big fan of Sridevi madam and though there was no intention to hurt anybody, we all know that controversies keep happening."

Sridevi Bungalow also features Arbaaz Khan and is scheduled to release later this year. Priya's second Hindi film Love Hackers is directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava and will be shot in Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

(With IANS inputs)

