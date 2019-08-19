Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah enjoy pool time in latest pictures, netizens call them ‘beauty and the beast’

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah enjoy pool time in latest pictures

Hasee Toh Phasee fame actress Pooja Batra broke the internet when the news of her marriage with actor Nawab Shah surfaced on social media. The couple has been dating for a while and keeps treating their fans with sultry pictures on their Instagram. After sharing their wedding pictures, Nawab Shah recently took to his Instagram to share a special memory with his wife Pooja Batra. The actor posted a picture in which the two actors can be seen enjoying their time in the pool. Nawab wrote, “Sunday Kay funday.”

S soon as Nawab Shah shared the pictures, netizens went crazy over his drool-worthy body. In the picture, Nawab can be seen flaunting his muscular body while Pooja Batra also flaunts his fit bod in a red bikini. Soon after netizens flooded the post with comments and praise. Fans loved the picture and hilariously called the ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Check out the comments here.

On the related note, Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra are currently in Bhopal where Nawab is shooting for his next film Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. It is also said the actor will be seen in Munna Badnaam Hua song as well with Chulbul Panday aka Salman Khan. Reportedly, Pooja has flown down to Bhopal to witness her husband in the song. Not just Nawab Shah, but Salman Khan has also been treating his fans with pictures and videos from behind the scenes of Dabangg 3 shoot. Check out the video here-

Coming back to Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra, the couple got hitched in July as per Arya Samaj rituals. Talking about their relationship and Nawab, Pooja earlier told Spotboye, , “I knew Nawab from the time I began my acting career. In fact, we started our careers together. Though we were not in the same batch, but we knew each other. We used to party together, hang out with common friends. But it’s only now that a friend of mine reconnected us. Before that, I was in America. Nawab was doing his thing and I was doing mine. After this reconnection, it happened instantly. I think the timing was right. Both of us wanted a relationship and right partner for life. Hence, the timing was the key.”

