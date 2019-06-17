Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pics: Sonam Kapoor enjoys romantic getaway with husband Anand Ahuja in Japan

Adorable Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on a vacation spree. The lovebirds are enjoying their ‘us’ time in Kyoto, Japan as they ace the romance game like pros. Both of them have been updating their fans with pictures on their respective social media handles.

While cruising through Kyoto in Japan, Sonam has shared some gorgeous pictures of her journey and the serene locations she has been exploring with husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram story

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has been constantly posting pictures and video of her vacation trip with breathtaking locations in the background.

Not just the vacation pictures but even on regular days we have seen this style diva share adorable moments of her with Anand.

Whenever Anand has visited this fashion diva on the sets of her films, she has made sure to click candid moments of the two and post it on her Instagram account. The fans have seen the love and the fun chemistry this stunning couple share.

On the work front, Sonam’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga managed to break stereotypes and was loved. Now, she will be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on the book by Anuja Chauhan and is the story of a marketing executive who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

