Monday, June 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Pics: Sonam Kapoor enjoys romantic getaway with husband Anand Ahuja in Japan

Pics: Sonam Kapoor enjoys romantic getaway with husband Anand Ahuja in Japan

Sonam Kapoor has been constantly posting pictures of her Japan holiday with husband Anand Ahuja.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2019 23:32 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Pics: Sonam Kapoor enjoys romantic getaway with husband Anand Ahuja in Japan

Adorable Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on a vacation spree. The lovebirds are enjoying their ‘us’ time in Kyoto, Japan as they ace the romance game like pros. Both of them have been updating their fans with pictures on their respective social media handles. 

While cruising through Kyoto in Japan, Sonam has shared some gorgeous pictures of her journey and the serene locations she has been exploring with husband Anand Ahuja.

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor Instagram story

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has been constantly posting pictures and video of her vacation trip with breathtaking locations in the background.

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 cont....

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Not just the vacation pictures but even on regular days we have seen this style diva share adorable moments of her with Anand.

View this post on Instagram

Day 2 cont..

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Whenever Anand has visited this fashion diva on the sets of her films, she has made sure to click candid moments of the two and post it on her Instagram account. The fans have seen the love and the fun chemistry this stunning couple share.

View this post on Instagram

Day 2

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

On the work front, Sonam’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga managed to break stereotypes and was loved. Now, she will be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on the book by Anuja Chauhan and is the story of a marketing executive who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is slated to release on September 20, 2019. 

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryKatrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez in the race to play PT Usha Next Story  