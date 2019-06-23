Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pics: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor party with Karisma Kapoor in London

Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled together on a night out with Karisma Kapoor in London. While Kapoor sister surely know how to let their hair lose down on a party night, Saif Ali Khan joined in the fun and glamorous party. The stunning divas were seen having a good time with friends. Saif Ali Khan, looking every bit the Nawab he is was spotted in a stripped shit and blue suit, looking extremely regal. Karisma chose to wear a black shimmery jacket with red bold lips and Kareena chose to pair her black outfit with nude lips.

Saif, Bebo and Lolo were spotted partying in London's exclusive club, Annabels.

One of the most elite, exclusive and expensive clubs in London, the trio let their hair down to have a ball and this picture is all things glamorous. With the people visiting this restaurant expected to arrive following a certain dress code.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the leading lady opposite superstar Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha". The film, inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump", marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after "3 Idiots" and "Talaash".

Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London.

