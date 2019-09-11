[PICS] Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia Kapur’s adorable PDA during Teri Meri Kahaani song launch

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia Kapur’s adorable PDA during Teri Meri Kahaani song launch

Himesh Reshammiya has finally launched the most-awaited song by internet sensation Ranu Mondal from his upcoming Bollywood movie Happy, Hardy and Heer. The music composer shared the songs with his fans in a grand launch event in Mumbai where along with Ranu Mondal, the singer’s wife Sonia Kapur was also present. While the song won hearts, Himesh Reshammiya’s adorable chemistry with his wife Sonia Kapur stole away the show.

During the Teri Meri Kahaani song launch, Himesh Reshammiya was seen interacting with the media and spilling the details about all the hard work that went behind making the song. The music-composer was seating while talking to the media and his wife made the sweetest gesture. Sonia immediately started wiping away the tears using a handkerchief. Their cute moments made many hearts melt.

Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia Kapur’s PDA photos:

Present at the event was also the talk of the town Ranu Mondal who appeared to be very happy at the launch of her first Bollywood song. The internet sensation appeared in a red and green saree and interacted with the media. On the other hand, Himesh Reshammiya looked handsome in his blue blazer, yellow tshirt and pants. Sonia Kapur also made heads turns in her crisp pantsuit.

For the unversed, Himesh and Sonia tied the knot last year on May 13th after dating each other for a long time. Sonia Kapur is Himesh Reshammiya’s second wife as he was married to Komal Reshammiya for 22 years before her and also has a son named Swaym. Currently, Himesh Reshammiya is seen on singing reality show Superstar Singh as the judge alongside Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik.

Teri Meri Kahani OFFICIAL Song - Happy Hardy And Heer

