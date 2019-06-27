Parts of our life always get reflected in some special films, says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan at the trailer launch of a Marathi film titled Smile Please

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels there is a little bit of a biographical writer, director and producer in every human being. Shah Rukh was interacting with the media at the music and trailer launch of a Marathi film titled "Smile Please" along with fashion designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis. "Smile Please" traces the journey of a professional photographer (played by Mukta Barve) and her life turns around when lead actor (Lalit Prabhakar) enters her life.

During the trailer launch, Phadnis mentioned that his upcoming film's story is loosely inspired by his mother. Talking about it, SRK said: "I think there is a little bit of a biographical writer, director and producer in all of us, so some parts of our life always get reflected in some special films and I am sure that Vikram has made an extremely special film."

SRK said he advised Phadnis to make action and comedy films. "Backstage, I asked Vikram ‘whether you made a good film or not?' and with my current track record of films, I am no one who should ask him whether he has made a good film or not. But when you work for so many years, you can be bit patronising.

"I told him to make action and comedy films, but he said 'I made this film from my heart', so I think there is no better film in the world when it comes from the heart, so I hope this film reaches everybody."

SRK shared that the main aim of making a film is to invoke feelings of compassion, love, togetherness and goodness. He said: "I think whole purpose of a film and storytelling sometimes is to invoke a feeling of compassion, love, togetherness and goodness in spite all the emotional swings that we might face. I feel every film and every story's main aim is to remind us that we are not alone in our journey of good and evil."

"Smile Please" is produced under the banner of Hashtag Film Studios & Krityavat Productions and is slated to release on July 19.

