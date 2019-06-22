Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi continues shooting for Ranveer Singh’s 83 even after having broken ribs

Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set to play the role of former team India manager PR Man Singh in Ranveer Singh starrer 83, has got 3 injured ribs but the actor is still continuing shooting for the Kabir Khan film. Before flying away to London, a training camp was set for the star cast of the film in Mumbai and Dharamshala where they were trained to play cricket and for their role in the film. At that time, it is said that Pankaj Tripathi met with an accident while riding a bike and broke his 3 ribs. The latest reports suggest that the actor is still suffering from the broken ribs but is shooting for the film, nonetheless.

The report suggests that Pankaj Tripathi didn’t take his injury seriously when he got hit in the ribs and now that he has started the shooting for 83, the pain has returned and disturbing him a lot. However, the pain has not stopped him from shooting for the film as he wants to complete the schedule on time. Pankaj Tripathi is known to deliver A-class performance every time he comes onscreen. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal has also resumed his shoot for the film despite getting injured on the face.

While Pankaj will take on the role of former team India manager PR Man Singh, the lead role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is being played by Ranveer Singh in the biopic. Pankaj Kapoor earlier said that he is an admirer of director Kabir Khan’s work and was sold to the script just after he heard it. "It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears. I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that I wanted to be a part of this film," the actor said in a statement.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. "83" is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

