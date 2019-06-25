Image Source : YOUTUBE On Karisma Kapoor’s 45th birthday, Madhuri Dixit remembers 'unforgettable' dance off from Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 45th birthday today. On the occasion, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her social media to wish the actress and said that she remembers the iconic "dance off" scene with her from the 1997 film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai".

Madhuri took to her Twitter account to wish her co-star and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love."

Check out their tweet as well the video of their dance-off here:

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love 🎂🥰 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 25, 2019

The film "Dil To Pagal Hai" was directed by Yash Chopra and had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The plot revolved around the love lives f the members of a musical troupe, in which two dancers compete for the love of a choreographer. It was the popular choreographer Shiamak Davar who taught the moves to the actors, who in an interview to DNA said, "When I was offered Dil To Pagal Hai, I was very unsure as I thought my style was too western for Bollywood. But it was Yash (Chopra) Uncle’s faith in me that I went ahead, and of course Shah Rukh (Khan) and Gauri (Khan) who insisted that I do this film."

Coming back to Lolo, she is celebrating her special day with her family in England. Talking about work front, she will soon be making her digital debut through ALTBalaji's upcoming web series titled as Mentalhood and directed by Karishma Kohli.

