Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain’s photos from their beach honeymoon are visual treat

Actress turned MP Nusrat Jahan is these days enjoying her honeymoon with husband Nikhil Jain in Mauritius. The couple has been sharing some beautiful pictures from the picturesque location which will make you fall in love.

New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2019 15:50 IST
Actor turned politician Nusrat Jahan has always been in the news for her pretty pictures. From outside the parliament to wedding pictures, her fans have seen her different avatar. Well now, she is these days enjoying her honeymoon with husband Nikhil Jain at the picturesque location of Mauritius. The newlywed couple has been sharing photos from her beach vacation on her social media account which is making the people go crazy.

From captioning their pictures with love-filled words to enjoying the scenic beauty of the place, the couple is having the best time of their and their Instagram pictures are proof of the same. Have a look at their pictures here:

A few days back, Nusrat shared a picture in which she was seen celebrating her first sindhara dooj with husband. She looked mesmerising in red saree as she captioned the Instagram pictures as, “Thank u for making my first Sindhara so special @t2telegraph @pabsclick @chakrabortysaionee @sawansukhajewellersindia @sawansukha @nikisawansukha @prabhaagarwalpr styled by @sandip3432 saree by @rangoliindia mua and hair by @sahababusona and @gini_love21 thank u hubby @nikhiljain09 for being there..!!”

Towards a happily ever after with @nikhiljain09 ❤️

The couple tied the nuptial knot on June 20 in the presence of close friends and relatives at Six Senses Kaplankaya, a beachfront resort near the town of Bodrum in Turkey. Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

