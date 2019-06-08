Not Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan play Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake?

Hrithik Roshan play Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake?

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to entice his fans with his upcoming film Super 30. The actor will be seen playing the maths wizard Anand Kumar in the film who runs an IIT coaching class called Super 30. The actor is already making headlines for his performance in the film but before it hits the theaters, it seems that Hrithik has bagged his next film. Going by the latest reports, it is said that Hrithik Roshan is in talks with filmmaker Farah Khan to play the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the remake of 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, a source was quoted as saying, “Farah has already discussed the idea with Hrithik Roshan, who has also given a verbal nod to the project. Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit the contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Duggu was their first choice. Farah and Hrithik have been friends for decades now so he immediately heard the story and okayed it. The final modalities will be worked out soon and the actor will also make an announcement right after that.”

Earlier it was said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of Big B I the film along with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif who will be recreating Hema Malini’s role. But looks like things have not worked out between the two BFFs. Even Bollywood trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel took to his social media and wrote: “Satte Pe Satta remake featuring SRK is on cards as per strong hearsay in trade. Farah Khan might direct it. All rumours until things get official.”

Satte Pe Satta featured Amitabh and Hema Malini in the lead roles. The film was an action comedy and also starred Sarika, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwaljit Singh, Amjad Khan, Mac Mohan and others. It was narrated by Kader Khan. Satte Pe Satta traced the story of seven orphaned, uneducated brothers whose lives change after the eldest one, played by Amitabh Bachchan, marries Indu (Hema) and brings her home.

