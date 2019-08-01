Before Nora Fatehi, these 5 bollywood actresses nailed belly dance moves

Bollywood actresses, who nailed belly dance moves

Nora Fatehi brought back the craze of belly dance back to Bollywood films. Lately, she has become an epitome of flawless belly dance moves with her dance number Dilbar in John Abraham Satyameva Jayate and O Saki Saki in upcoming Batla House. However, before her, a couple of Bollywood actress flaunted their belly dance moves on the screen and each one of them tried their level best to nail the art.

Dance numbers and songs are novelty items of Bollywood films. Songs and dance have been an integral part of Hindi movies. We have to admit that even we love listening to good Bollywood songs. When it comes to dance numbers, none of the dance forms can beat the grace and boldness of belly dance.

For unversed, Belly dance also known as Arabic dance originated in Eygpt. You will be surprised to know that during the Ottoman Empire, this dance form was performed by both boys and women at the palace.

So, let's have a look at the Bollywood actresses who impressed us with their belly dance moves:

HELEN

Helen's belly dance

This was probably the first time when mainstream Hindi cinema audience got to enjoy belly dancing in all its glory. It was performed by Cabaret queen Helen in song Mehbooba Mehbooba for iconic film Sholay which released in 1975. Not only the film acquired cult classic status but even this song went on to become a huge hit. Till now, Mehboob Mehbooba makes the audience groove to its beat. Choreographed by PL Raj and sung and composed by R.D. Burman, the lyrics of this song was penned by Anand Bakshi.

However, it was Helen's flawless and energetic dance that grabbed eyeballs besides its catching music.