Newly elected MP-actress Nusrat Jahan ties knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey, check pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nusrat Jahan ties knot with businessman beau Nikhil Jain

Sizzling in a designer lehenga, Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan has tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain late on Wednesday in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. The duo is getting married in presence of close relatives and friends who have already reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat's parents and sister and other close relatives flew with her to Bodrum on June 16. The actress donned a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Nikhil will also wore a dress from Sabyasachi's stable. Nusrat's social media account is buzzing with sneak peeks of the gala destination wedding where she looked stunning. The actress had also shared pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies like 'haldi' and 'mehndi'.

On Thursday, the duo is all set to have a white wedding for which Nusrat is believed to have chosen a dress which is a mix of mint green and white. Her 'haldi' ceremony was both emotional and full of mirth. While she seemed emotional in the company of her father M. Shahjahan, the actress's fun-loving persona came out during her moments in the company of friends.

On a related note, Nusrat's to-be husband Nikhil is a city-based entrepreneur, with a thriving textile business. The 29-year-old actress was working as the face of his textile chain when the duo is said to have got acquainted with each other last year. Officially announcing her engagement with Jain, Nusrat had written on Instagram: "When reality is finally better than ur dreams, the best thing to hold on to in life... is each other..!! @nikhiljain09."

Even Nikhil had poured his heart out on his social media account while announcing his relationship with the Bengali beauty.

"You know the meaning of love, when you crave to grow old with that one person; go all chips in for that one person; rediscover ur own self being with that person, and be the partner you d never thought u'd be. Thank you @nusratchirps for making my life the most beautiful one, u made me worthy! It was definitely worth the wait- Destiny! Raabta," he posted.

Actress-MP Mimi Chakraborty also joined the celebrations and looked bright and lovely as she geared up to attend the wedding. "#njaffair All set," Mimi posted along with a picture in which she is seen flaunting a floral and bright orange ensemble.

Mimi and Nusrat both became first time MPs in the Lok Sabha elections this year. While Mimi contested from Jadavpur, Nusrat contested from the Basirhat constituency as TMC candidates. She tagged Six Senses Kaplankaya, an upscale resort set on a hillside overlooking the Aegean Sea. The breathtaking view was visible in Mimi's picture. Just two days ago Nusrat had shared two photographs of herself on Instagram, and wrote: "No caption on my mind! Need your blessings like always #thenjaffair."

The hashtag is being also used by the groom and Nusrat's friends to post some updates from the celebration.

The newly-wed couple has planned a gala reception ceremony at a star property in Kolkata on July 4. A large number of Bengali film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the reception.