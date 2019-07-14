Neha Kakkar sets Instagram on fire as she grooves on top of car in her latest video

Neha Kakkar's dance video

Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar never fails to amaze her fans. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her TikTok videos and photos go viral with a blink of an eye. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her upcoming track, Sorry, also featuring Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar. In the clip, she can be seen grooving on top of the car, however, the song being played in the background is Dheeme Dheeme, sung by her brother Tony Kakkar.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, her fans went gaga. They started dropping adorable comments on the video. In the short clip, Neha can be seen wearing ripped jeans and neon strapless crop. She completed her look with wavy hair, pink lips and light makeup. “While we were shooting for #SorrySong 3 Days to go!! @manindarbuttar @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @babbu11111 @mixsingh @keonimars . BG Song: @tonykakkar ‘s #DheemeDheeme .#NehaKakkar #ManinderButtar #MixSingh #Babbu #DesiMusicFactory,'' she captioned the post.

Watch the video below.

Earlier, her belly dance video also went viral on the internet. Neha shared the video with the caption, ''When I Dance on My Own Song! #Dilbar #NehaKakkar''. In the video, she can be seen wearing a red outfit with floral lining and cut-outs. Her matching tassel earrings and wavy hair are accentuating her overall look. Watch the video below.

Neha Kakkar has crooned several chartbusters. She is undoubtedly the queen of Bollywood party songs. From Aankh Maare to Dilbar and Kala Chashma, she sings peppy tracks with utmost sass and swag.

Besides her singing skills, Neha was earlier in news because of her relationship. The singer broke up with actor Himansh Kohli last year.