Neha Kakkar's belly dance moves on Dilbar goes viral. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar's belly dance

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is an internet sensation. Her videos often go viral on social media. Neha, who is the queen of party songs loves dancing. She often shares her dance video, in which she can be seen flaunting her flawless moves. She is also an avid Tik Tok user and keeps on posting her adorable videos. Neha's latest video is getting a lot of love on social media. In the clip, she can be seen grooving to her own chartbuster song Dilbar from 2018 movie Satyameva Jayate. Neha's belly dance moves can make your heart skip a beat.

Neha shared the video with the caption, ''When I Dance on My Own Song! #Dilbar #NehaKakkar''. Neha's stage performance video has garnered a lot of comments from her fans and celebrity friends. ''Ommggggg killin it really good,'' wrote a user. ''And what is it that you cannot do!? You complete package!!!,'' commented another.

In the video, Neha can be seen wearing a red outfit with floral lining and cut-outs. Her matching tassel earrings and wavy hair are accentuating her overall look. Watch the video below.

On a related note, Neha has crooned chartbusters like Manali Trance, Oonchi Hai Building 2.0, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull and many more. Besides her singing skills, Neha was earlier in news because of her relationship. The singer broke up with actor Himansh Kohli last year.