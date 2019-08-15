Neetu Kapoor shares video of father-son duo Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor dancing on the same song, watch

Neetu Kapoor who is these days in New York is in awe of her husband Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing his Cancer treatment and his son Ranbir Kapoor. Every now and she keeps on sharing family pictures and videos that make the audience remain hooked to her social media handle. Yet again, she did the same by sharing a video of the father-son duo in which both of them can be seen dancing on the same song, in a similar-looking location, with almost the same steps in their respective films.

In the side-by-side video, both the actors are giving justice to the term ‘like father like son.’ In the first song, Rishi is seen dancing with Sridevi on the song Tere Mere Honton Pe from Chandni (1989) while in the second video Ranbir can be seen dancing on the same song with Anushka Sharma in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2015). Neetu captioned the adorable video as, “"This is so adorable."

Have a look:

Talking about the veteran actor, he is expected to return by the end of this year. In a recent interview, he opened up about his condition and said, “I had to wait for six to eight weeks between cycles and that is why it has taken so long. It would have been easier had I been in Mumbai, but my condition needed me to be in New York."

