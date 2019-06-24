Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor shares ‘happy family’ picture with Rishi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor who is getting his medical treatment for an unknown health condition in New York. Wife Neetu Kapoor took to her social media account to share a famjam picture that also had son Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neetu captioned it as, “Your family is your whole world. So so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.” As soon as she posted the same, Alia’s mother Soni Radzan was the first one to comment and said, “All looking so well and happy.” There were three pictures that were shared by Neetu. The first showed Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir and Alia and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Alia wore a white shirt with blue denims while Ranbir was seen in black T-shirt.

The next picture had Abhishek wearing a blue hoodie while Aishwarya who accompanied him was seen in white shirt. The third picture had the whole family along with Aaradhya who wore a pink-coloured frock. Check out the pictures here:

As per the reports, the veteran actor Rishi, is going through a cancer treatment about which he currently tweeted and said, “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?” His wife Neetu has been with him all thick and thin and he even gets continuous visits from his children Ranbir and Riddhima.

Talking about his father’s health, Ranbir, at an event said that he is fine and in good spirits and will be back home in a month or two. Talking further he said, "He is doing much better and hopefully he should be back in a month or two. His spirits are up. He gets lots of positivity from you all. It has been a hard one year for him. His desire and only endeavour in life is to act in movies. So this one year sabbatical has been a little setback for him. But he is doing really well for himself.”

