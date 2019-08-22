Neetu Kapoor opens up about Rishi Kapoor’s battle with cancer, says, ‘he became like my child’

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left everyone in shock when he announced the news of his treatment for a disease in New York. He has been in the US for over 6 months now and his wife Neetu Kapoor has been there standing by him like a rock. In a recent interview to Times Now, she opened up about how she wanted to do everything for him whereas Rishi praised her and called her his ‘Rock of Gibraltar.’

Neetu, who was caretaking of her husband all this while said, “He became like my child, and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain; he should get whatever he wants.” Previously Rishi has revealed that he is a difficult person to handle when it comes to food and drinks, but his wife has stood by her like a rock. About his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima, he said, "My kids, Ranbir and Ridhima, have really shouldered my problems."

The actor sometime back revealed that he is now Cancer-free. He told Hindustan Times, “One does not expect all this but you have to go through the process. You can’t just be mourning and not doing anything about it. You have to take charge of life and get things in control and deal with it. A lot of credit goes to my wife Neetu who has been there as rock all through my medical wants and procedures. It’s been very time-consuming. It would have been a different scenario if I was in India. My home is there, my family is there. But it’s a tough situation because you’re not home, you are in a different territory. But it has been dealt with. Not that we couldn’t have dealt with it in India but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here.”

There are reports that the actor will return home during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. He even told Mid-Day, "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it."

