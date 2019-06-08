Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan are living up their London dreams in latest vacation pictures

Best friends Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta are no less than the contemporaries when it comes to flaunting their holiday pictures. The gorgeous ladies are in London along with Masaba Gupta and Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt has not joined them for the vacay since she's busy shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra in Varanasi with Ranbir Kapoor. Shaheen Masaba, as well as Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta, are sharing the pictures from their London diaries on Instagram.

"London mood," Neena Gupta captioned the photograph in which sheis seen sharing smiles with Soni. Neena wore a blue mini dress along with a pair of white shoes. Soni was dressed in a black dress. The two share a good bond and have been expressing their fondness for each other on social media.

On Neena's birthday, Soni even posted a heartfelt post for her.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday my loved friend .... This just about sums up our friendship . We walk our way through thick and thin. Through every season. For any reason. Wherever we may be. In this case our beloved mountains. Cheers to my walking partner and so much more."

Soni and Neena have worked together in films like "Mandi" and "Trikal". Apart from Soni, Neena's daughter Masaba Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra were also a part of the Badhaai Ho actress' birthday celebrations.

On the work front, Neena will next be seen in Sooryavanshi and Panga. The actress won Filmfare Best Actress Award (Critic) for her phenomenal performance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho.