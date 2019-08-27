Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
National award huge responsibility, won't take it for granted, says Vicky Kaushal

Vicky shared the best actor National Award for his peformance in "Uri- The Surgical Strike" along with Ayushmann Khurrana for "Andhadhun". When asked about his win, Vicky told reporters, "It's a beautiful feeling. I would have never thought that in my four years of career, I will be honoured with something like this. But it also brings a huge responsibility.

August 27, 2019
National award huge responsibility, won't take it for granted, says Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal said winning the National Award is a "beautiful feeling", one which is both humbling and a reminder for him to keep doing good work. 

Vicky shared the best actor National Award for his peformance in "Uri- The Surgical Strike" along with Ayushmann Khurrana for "Andhadhun". 

When asked about his win, Vicky told reporters, "It's a beautiful feeling. I would have never thought that in my four years of career, I will be honoured with something like this. But it also brings a huge responsibility. 

"That one should keep working like this and keep doing good work and that one shouldn't be complacent and that don't take it for granted. But it's a huge honour, I think the biggest honour in the country and it really means a lot to me."

The actor was speaking at a special event of his latest T-Series single, "Pachatoge". 

Vicky said for the longest time he has been wanting to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar. 

"I told him that I was really hooked to the song and he told me about the team that was supposed to work on the song. I thought it would be a great team to work with. I really follow my heart when it comes to doing something creative. And this just took my heart away in a second. I just jumped into it," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

