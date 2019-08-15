Mouni Roy and Alia Bhatt wish Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji on his 36th birthday

As the country celebrates 73rd Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, actresses Mouni Roy and Alia Bhatt who will next be seen in Brahmastra together are also celebrating one more occasion. We are here talking about the birthday of the supremely talented Ayan Mukerji. The filmmaker is celebrating his 36th birthday today and on the special occasion, the actresses took to their social media handles to share adorable birthday posts for him.

Ayan happens to be the nephew of Joy Mukherjee, first cousin of Kajol and Tanisha Mukherjee and second cousin of Rani Mukerji. He stepped into the films by assisting Ashutosh Gowariker for Swades and Karan Johar for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Later he made his directorial debut through the film Wake Up Sid followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and now Brahmastra. The common thing in all of these remains his best friend Ranbir Kapoor as the lead hero.

Talking about him, Ayan told a leading daily, I don't know what to say about him that would not sound mushy or patronising, but after my parents, he is one of the five most important people in my life. I had lots of good friends but no one whom I could have called my best friend. I know I have an edge with him that nobody else has and really feel kicked about the fact that no one can match what both of us can create with our friendship. It's almost like a teenage thing, but he is my best friend. I am not possessive about him and, in fact, am confident about our relationship is really tight. I can bank on Ranbir like I would do on my father."

Coming back to Naagin actress Mouni who is rumoured to be dating him after Mohit Raina took to her Instagram handle and shared few pictures along with the caption, “Happy happiest Ayan. May your life forever be remarkable unusual special as u are. Love you @ayan_mukerji.” While Alia captioned her pictures as, “In pizza, we crust Happy Birthday Wonder Boy.”

Have a look:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page