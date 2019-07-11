Mom-to-be Amy Jackson takes boat ride flaunting baby bump, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mommy-to-be Amy Jackson takes boat ride flaunting baby bump, see pic

Actress Amy Jackson has shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump, and fans are overjoyed. Dressed in white, the actress is seen enjoying a boat ride here. She posted the photograph on Instagram.

"This little one has been to more places in the last nine months than I'd been in my first nine years... Baby world traveller," Amy captioned the image.

Amy is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson and her fiancé recently opened about their newfound feeling with a UK magazine. The Indian actress of British descent is pregnant and revealed that the news came to them as a surprise. She said, “It was totally unplanned. We had no idea."

Despite her pregnancy was unexecpted, Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou are all set to embrace parenthood. She said, “We're at that stage where we're definitely ready for it. I don't think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we're in such a good place. We're happy together, we have a beautiful home and we're excited to be a mum and dad.”

According to Amy, her pregnancy has brought her closer to boyfriend George. “We know each other pretty well - the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. We were inseparable before, but this is a different closeness,” she said.

Amy also spoke about balancing work with motherhood. She said, “It's important to have your own career and identity, but it's nice to have this time to think about what's next. I've always gone from one film to the next so I'm using this as a bit of respite - for now."

On March 31, Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy to her Instafam. She wrote, “I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her other notable Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".