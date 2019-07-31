MLA accuses Bollywood stars of being drugged at Karan Johar's party. Milind Deora comes in defence

Bollywood stars at Karan Johar's party

Recently A-listers of Bollywood gathered under one roof to chill together. Karan Johar was the host and the filmmaker gave us a sneak-peek into the party on Instagram. He shared a video in which we can see stars busy in chit-chatting. From Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, a bevy of celebrities were present at the bash. Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar were also present at the night out.

After a couple of days, this video has triggered a debate on social media. Politicians are arguing on Twitter whether the stars present in the party were in a drugged state or not.

SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa took to Twitter to accuse celebrities present at the party of consuming drugs. "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09.'' he tweeted.

However, Congress leader Milind Deora soon rubbished the claim by saying that even his wife was at the party and no illegal activities happened that evening. He also asked SAD MLA to tender and apology. ''My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a drugged state so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology,'' he responded.

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!



I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

Even on the video shared by Karan Johar, you can find comments regarding the same.

