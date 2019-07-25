Mission Mangal actress Taapsee Pannu on working with Akshay Kumar: I wish to play a full-fledged role with him

Be it Pink, Naam Shabana or Badla, actress Taapsee Pannu never leaves a chance to be a part of a strong film and that is the reason she chose to work in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar. The actress in a recent interview to India Today opened up about her upcoming science-fiction drama directed by Jagan Shakti. The film revolves around the story of the scientists at ISRO who helped in making the Mars Orbiter Mission successful.

During the interview, the actress was asked about her on-screen and off-screen equation with Akshay with whom she has worked in films like Baby and Naam Shabana. She said, “Of course, the comfort level increases with every film you do with a co-actor. Be it Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan with whom I did Pink and then Badla, or with Akshay sir. Unfortunately, I have not done a film in which there is a full-fledged role of us together. In Baby, I had a small role and he had more screen space. In Naam Shabana, it was the other way round. In Mission Mangal, we both have limited screen space. It is not a two-hour role for either of us. So I hope in the future, I get a film where I have a full-fledged role with him.”

She revealed how she got along on the project and said that it was Akshay who called him up and informed about the film in which she had to work with an ensemble cast with five women. Taapsee said, “Vidya Balan was already a part of it. He wanted me to hear one of the parts and he was like, 'I don't know if you will be okay doing an ensemble film. Everyone has a limited part in it but since it's such an important film, I would really like you to be a part of it.' I told him that was not a concern. My only concern is, 'Is my part significant enough even in an ensemble?'

She continued and said that when she heard the script from the director, she at once decided that she wants to do the film. She added, “Not just because my part is good enough to remember when you walk out of the theatre but it's also an important film to be a part of. I love to be one of the first to do something. This is India's first space film and I definitely wanted to be a part of it. So I said yes.”

Mission Mangal is all set to see an Independence Day release. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen. Talking about her other project, she will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh that also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Have a look at the trailer and teaser of both the films here:

