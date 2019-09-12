Mira Kapoor finally reacts on 14 years age difference with Shahid Kapoor, calls it an advantage

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mira Kapoor finally reacts on 14 years age difference with Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans when he decided to get hitched to Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple got married when Shahid Kapoor was 35 and Mira was just 21. The 14 years of the age gap between them became the topic of discussion then and still the question is raised about how the couple manages to bring their two absolutely different worlds to come together. While Shahid has spoken about the age gap at various platforms, Mira Kapoor has also now reacted to it by calling it an advantage in their relationship.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor recently appeared on the cover story on Vogue magazine and went candid about their personal life. Talking about how Mira managed to transfer her world from Delhi to Mumbai, she said, “I really didn’t think about it as so many challenges to overcome. The change from Delhi to Mumbai was actually a very pleasant one. I love South Bombay! In fact, we celebrated our anniversary with a meal at The Table in Colaba.”

The couple has been going strong with their relationship for over four years now. Revealing how the 14 year age gap actually benefits the couple, Mira said that since her husband Shahid has lived longer, she can learn from his experiences. On the other hand, Shahid can use the fresh perspective Mira brings into his life.

While Mira is a complete stranger to the world of Bollywood, she has easily made her way to every heart with her personality. Even Shahid Kapoor claimed in the interview that Mira can be seen having the most intense conversations with people in their social circle even when she had met them half an hour ago.

Interestingly, Mira and Shahid are not the only couple in Bollywood with a huge age gap. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also have an age difference of 11 years. Also, Arjun Kapoor who has turned 34 this year is currently dating Malaika Arora who is 11 years older than him.

Related video:

20 Stories: Things You Didn't Know About Shahid Kapoor

Also read:

Shahid Kapoor on first meeting with wife Mira Rajput: Thought if we were going to last even 15 minutes

Farah Khan thinks Shahid Kapoor might not win award for Kabir Singh. Here's why

Shahid Kapoor's step-father Rajesh Khattar welcomes baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page