Mira Kapoor shares cutest birthday wish for son Zain

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor’s little baby boy Zain has turned one year old on September 5th. The couple celebrated his first birthday in the presence of their close friends and family. Earlier, Mira Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the DIY preparations of the birthday celebrations and now, she has shared the cutest birthday wish for her little munchkin on Instagram. The star wife posted the most adorable picture of her with son Zain and wrote, “Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world.” Zain looks adorable in the picture and flaunts his cute little smile while mother Mira looks at him lovingly. Check out the picture here-

Soon after Mira Kapoor shared the picture on her social media, fans flooded her post with birthday wishes. Mira’s brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter also dropped a comment on the picture and said, ‘Zizi bear’. Zizi appears to be Zain’s nickname as Mira is often seen calling him that on various Instagram posts. Mira shared another picture from Zain’s birthday party on social media in which the cute little ‘Zizi bear’ can be seen with his back to the camera and happy Birthday Zain written in the backdrop. Check out the pictures here-

While Shahid Kapoor didn’t share any birthday post for his little boy, a few day ago the actor shared a gorgeous picture from his childhood along with his son Zain. The actor asked his fans to spot the similarities between the father and son. He wrote, “Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s son Zain Kapoor’s first birthday bash was attended by all his loved ones including grandparents Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak, Ishaan Khatter and rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor and others. Check out the pictures of who all attended the party here -

