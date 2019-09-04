Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Soman’s wife Ankita’s comment on his cute dance video will melt your heart

Milind Soman, who was last seen in the web series Four More Shot Please, has returned from Mount Kilimanjaro after celebrating his wife Ankita Konwar’s 28th birthday. The handsome hunk and his wife’s adventurous side is known to all but this time through his Instagram post, Milind Soman showed his cutest side to the fans. The actor shared a video of himself dancing to the song Hakuna Matata. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting cute dance steps that would bring a smile on anyone’s face. It appears that the video has been shot by his wife Ankita whose giggles can be heard in the background.

Sharing the video, Milind Soman wrote, “Hakuna Matata!!!!!! Dance whenever you can, it's a great activity, whole body exercise, releases all happiness hormones and sometimes, makes other people laugh but who cares??!! This is just after coming down from Uhuru peak, and you can hear the porters and guides celebrating with their rich, powerful, beautiful voices !! JAMBO!!”

Soon after Milind Soman shared the video, his gorgeous wife left an adorable comment on it saying, “You are tooooo cuuute my love.” Check it out here-

Milind Soman and wife Ankita never fail to treat their fans with their mushy pictures and PDA on social media. Earlier, the handsome hunk shared a picture of stealing a kiss with his wife on the Uhuru peak. Through his captioned, the actor stated that Ankita is a super wife and also the first Assamese woman to climb the dormant volcano. He also posted an adorable birthday wish for her on Ankita’s 28th birthday. Have a look at their picture here-

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot last year on 22nd April. The couple often gets trolled online for the 26 years age gap between them. However, neither Milind nor Ankita pay heed to any of the comments. Before Ankita, Milind was married to a French actress Mylene Jampanoi. The couple got hitched in 2006 but decided to part ways in 2008. Milind got officially separated from Mylene in 2009.

