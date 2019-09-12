Milind Soman reacts on age difference between him and wife Ankita, shares heartwarming video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Soman reacts on age difference between him and wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman, who enjoys a huge female fan base, has collaborated with wife Ankita Konwar for an advertisement video. The couple has featured in a toothpaste ad and has shared their thoughts and opinions about getting endlessly trolled for the huge age gap between them. Ankita also talked about the stereotypes and taboos attached around marriages and relationship.

The video begins with Milind Soman reading out comments on their pictures on social media. He reads, “Ankita should call him Papaji.” To this Milind winks at the camera and says, “She does, sometimes.” He also reads out comments like ‘old man marrying a young lady’ and trolls calling his wife Ankita a gold digger. Next Ankita can be seen talking about relationships and states, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?”

Milind goes on to say, “There is a big age difference. So it is the difference between my age and my mother’s age.”

Watch the complete video here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot last year on 22nd April. The couple often gets trolled online for the 26 years age gap between them. However, neither Milind nor Ankita pay heed to any of the comments. Before Ankita, Milind was married to a French actress Mylene Jampanoi. The couple got hitched in 2006 but decided to part ways in 2008. Milind got officially separated from Mylene in 2009.

