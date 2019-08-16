Friday, August 16, 2019
     
  Mika Singh returns from Pakistan and shouts Bharat Mata Ki Jai in viral video, Twitterati says, 'Ab kya faayda'

Mika Singh returns from Pakistan and shouts Bharat Mata Ki Jai in viral video, Twitterati says, ‘Ab kya faayda’

After Mika Singh's video singing in a Pakistani wedding went viral, he was banned by AICWA and FWICE. The singer has yet again got trolled for a video in which he can be seen shouting Bharat Mata Ki Jai at Attari-Wagah border.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2019 14:37 IST
Representative News Image

Mika Singh returns from Pakistan and shouts Bharat Mata Ki Jai in viral video, Twitterati says, ‘Ab kya faayda’

Singer Mika Singh is in the highlights these days. After the historic decision taken by the central government on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, his video performing at a wedding in Karachi in between the growing tension between India and Pakistan went viral. Soon he started receiving flak from the countrymen who were really angry with him but there was no response until now when he shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he reached the Attari-Wagha border to prove his patriotism.

He captioned the video as, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren't able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind." In another post he has appealed everyone to help people in Maharashtra floods. He captioned the same as, “This Independence Day, we at @letshelpdivinetouch are donating to and supporting the NGO ‘Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad’ to help those affected in the #MaharashtraFloods floods . We are also building 50 houses for those who have lost their homes. #marathifilmindustry”

Have a look:

This gimmick of Mika did not go down well with the Twitterati who started trolling him for his act. Have a look at what people said:

After his performance video went viral, a statement was issued by All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announcing the ban on the singer.

