Mika Singh returns from Pakistan and shouts Bharat Mata Ki Jai in viral video, Twitterati says, ‘Ab kya faayda’

Singer Mika Singh is in the highlights these days. After the historic decision taken by the central government on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, his video performing at a wedding in Karachi in between the growing tension between India and Pakistan went viral. Soon he started receiving flak from the countrymen who were really angry with him but there was no response until now when he shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he reached the Attari-Wagha border to prove his patriotism.

He captioned the video as, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren't able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind." In another post he has appealed everyone to help people in Maharashtra floods. He captioned the same as, “This Independence Day, we at @letshelpdivinetouch are donating to and supporting the NGO ‘Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad’ to help those affected in the #MaharashtraFloods floods . We are also building 50 houses for those who have lost their homes. #marathifilmindustry”

Have a look:

Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind.. pic.twitter.com/cY7lQx7VUw — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 15, 2019

This Independence Day, we at @Divine_T are donating to and supporting the NGO ‘Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad’ to help those affected in the #MaharashtraFloods floods . We are also building 50 houses for those who have lost their homes. pic.twitter.com/NdyaCxQHEE — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 15, 2019

This gimmick of Mika did not go down well with the Twitterati who started trolling him for his act. Have a look at what people said:

I dont think he still knows ki kaam se nikal diya india ne 😂 — Titus watson (@tlgndrks) August 16, 2019

Paji Pakistan wich nhi jana tha tenu,

Bharat mata ne bahot diya hai tenu, te koi kami nhi fir kyu gayesi Pakistan Paji, Hamare bhai behano ke khun se hath range hai inke, jawano ke sath kiya inne mt bhoolo Paji,

Tussi indian 🇮🇳 ho or desh bhakt bhi mt bhulo inne kya kiya tha..🙏 — Mahendra Tomar 🇮🇳जय हिन्द🇮🇳 (@Maahi_t0mar) August 15, 2019

ये ट्वीट पाकिस्तान जाने से पहले करना चाहिए था , दोगला कही का , कोई न सुनेगा अब तेरे गाने तुझसे बढ़िया बढ़िया सिंगर जन्म लेते है मेरे भारत देश की मिट्टी में

🙏 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏 — Sujeet Debnath (@Amol61507323) August 15, 2019

Bharat mata ki jaldi yaad aa gayi. — Dharm Pandey (@dharm_wanderer) August 15, 2019

Shame on you 😡😡 — Tony bregenza (@tonydesai) August 15, 2019

Damage already done. — Dharm Pandey (@dharm_wanderer) August 15, 2019

Ab Kya fayda .. Tera career to gayo after performing in pakistan — Sandeep (@imstripathy) August 15, 2019

After his performance video went viral, a statement was issued by All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announcing the ban on the singer.

When Bollywood gets banned, Pakistanis get singers flown down to sing bollywood songs for them.



Mika Singh performing in Pakistan currently. Alag hi level pic.twitter.com/Qgt9vpz9hA — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 9, 2019

