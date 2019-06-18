Meet Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma, newest fitness sensation on Instagram

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma's workout pictures will motivate you to hit the gym right now!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 19:29 IST
Bollywood actors and actresses leave no stone unturned to keep themselves fit so that they can look picture perfect every time they step out. Similarly, their children also follow the same routine to excel like their parents in the field. Be it sweating out hard in the gym or following the right diet plan, they do it all.

Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is one of the most loved Bollywood youngsters. She is as beautiful as her mother and possesses the qualities of becoming the next big star just like Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Not just posting pretty pictures on the social media, the gorgeous girl also loves to keep herself fit which is quite evident from the recent workout snaps, she uploaded on her social media.

To maintain that perfect figure, Paloma works out hard by exercising and stretching every day. In the pictures she posted on her Instagram account, she is seen wearing a black sports bra and shorts and nailing the various poses of stretching be it the cobra style or the one-leg stretch which is probably the reason how she has such an amazing body. Not only keeping her body in the right shape, Paloma also loves to play football and explore new places while traveling.

While scrolling the Instagram profile of the young girl, you’ll observe that her style game is always high. Paloma can be seen carrying a lot of looks with perfection be it her monochrome dress look, bikini look, beach look, casual look or the traditional look. She knows how to carry herself and is surely a diva in the making.

What do you feel about the pretty lady?

