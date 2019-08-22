Maniesh Paul recalls his struggling days, reveals that he did housework for saving wife’s money

Everyone’s favorite host and actor Maniesh Paul is ruling the limelight these days for his quick wit and humor as the host of Salman Khan’s couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. He has been making the audience laugh out loud with his jokes and actions on the show and has definitely become one of the things that fans look forward to every weekend. While Maniesh Paul has grown to be a high paying celebrity now that he has proved his mettle, there were days when he even did all the housework so that he can save his wife’s hard-earned money.

During an interview back in the day, Maniesh Paul has revealed that he always wanted to be an actor. His dream was always to come to Mumbai and become famous. However, when he shifted to Mumbai, life was not a cheesecake. During the first year of his stay in Mumbai, Maniesh Paul has no work and his wife was the one earning. Before coming to Mumbai, Maniesh had married Samyukta who was a teacher. Since she was the only one earning, Maniesh used to do all the house help work like washing utensils, washing clothes and keeping the house clean so that he can save little money of his wife.

However, in the second year of his stay in Mumbai, Maniesh’s life took a 360-degree turn. First, he got a job as Radio Jockey and then he outshone everyone as an anchor. Now, Maniesh has built a name for himself and has earned mass popularity. Ha has acted as the host of many reality shows on TV including, Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, and Nach Baliye.

Other than being a stellar performer, Maniesh Paul is a very kind-hearted person as well. The actor celebrates his birthday every year with the underprivileged and tries to provide them with the little joys of life. This year, he treated the 40 underprivileged kids with videos games and many goodies. He even played with them and answered all their question. Talking to DNA about the same, he said, “I feel good spending time with as many people as I can, and I always want to do something special on my birthday. This year, the idea came from the NGO, who got in touch with me and I was more than willing. Kids really like me, touch wood. My show Science of Stupid was quite a hit with them.”

