Maniesh Paul celebrates birthday with underprivileged kids, takes them to entertainment hub

Bollywood actor and Sultan of Stage Maniesh Paul has turned a year older today. The actor who has already won millions of hearts with his quick wit and sense of humours makes sure that he celebrates his birthday with special people. Maniesh believes that there is no more happiness than in bringing happiness in other people’s lives. Two years back, the TV host celebrated his birthday with at an old-age home, last year served as a volunteer serving langar at a Gurudwara and this time he has celebrated his birthday with underprivileged kids. Since Maniesh Paul has flown away to Singapore to ring into his birthday with his family, the actor celebrated his birthday with the kids on July 31st by taking them to an entertainment hub.

Maniesh Paul treated the 40 underprivileged kids with videos games and many goodies. He even played with them and answered all their question. Talking to DNA about the same, he said, “I feel good spending time with as many people as I can, and I always want to do something special on my birthday. This year, the idea came from the NGO, who got in touch with me and I was more than willing. Kids really like me, touch wood. My show Science of Stupid was quite a hit with them.”

He added, ”They asked me how I was as a kid, did I play pranks, how was I as a student, etc. One kid wanted to know about my journey from Delhi to Mumbai! I told him, 'Look at your size and look at your question’. I was impressed that they knew so much about me. I even questioned the teachers if they had prepared them, but I was told, the children were excited to ask. I had a wonderful time with them.”

Maniesh Paul is in Singapore currently where he is celebrating his birthday with his family. Talking about his birthday plans, the actor revealed that his wife Samyukta has planned many surprises for him. He said, “It is a short holiday and I know my wife has planned surprises for me. Even my daughter, Saisha, has been giving me a small gift daily since the past 15 days. She plays treasure hunt and after I solve a clue, I get a gift. I do that for my wife every year and she has taken it from there. My cousin from Singapore told me she called him and has planned something there, too, and I look forward to it.”

Maniesh Paul is currently seen as the host in Salman Khan’s couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

