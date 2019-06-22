Malang: Disha Patani gets injured on film sets, gets medical treatment in this viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani gets injured on film Malang sets

Disha Patani, who had already impressed her fans with her killer moves and high kicks, reportedly got injured while shooting her upcoming Bollywood film Malang. A video of the actress sis going viral on the internet in which she is seen getting medical aid as she has hurt herself during the shoot. The news broke the internet after Pinkvilla shared a video of the actress getting treated. However, the actress is said to be resuming the shoot of the film as per the scheduled time.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Disha got hurt while shooting a sequence for Malang. The actress has received the required medication and she is better now. Disha will resume shooting as per schedule.” In a video that has gone viral, Disha can be seen getting an injection in her vanity van. Check out the video here-

This doesn’t come as a surprise that Disha will be resuming her shoot even after getting hurt as this is not the first time that she will be doing this. While rehearsing for her song and scenes in Salman Khan starrer Bharat as well, Disha got hurt many times and still continued to work. In an interview to DNA, she revealed that she injured herself during rehearsals but had to continue jumping and doing the flips despite the injury. “This is among the toughest things I have done. I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered!” In the film, Disha Patani played the role of a circus artist.

Coming back to Malang in which Disha Patani will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, it is being directed by Mohit Suri and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film is a romantic horror and talking about his role in the film, Kunal had earlier told IANS: “It’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it.”

Apart from Malang, Disha has Anees Bazmee’s romcom opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.

