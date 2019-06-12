Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Madhuri Dixit's Rome vacation with family is simply 'priceless', see latest pictures

Madhuri Dixit, who was last seen in Kalank, is currently enjoying some quality time in Rome along with her family.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 23:34 IST
Madhuri Dixit's Rome vacation with family is simply 'priceless', see latest pictures 

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who has impressed the audience time and again with her phenominal performance in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Raja, Devdas, Beta, Dedh Ishqiya and more, is enjoying a foreign getaway with her family. The actress left for Rome on June 9 and since then has been sharing photos on social media about the same. The diva who was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank left for the vacation with her husband Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Rayaan. 

The actress has again shared some pictures from her Rome trip on her Instagram handle today where she can be seen having some fun time with her family. In one of the pictures, the Kalank actress is seen posing along with husband Shriram and the kids. 

In another picture, Madhuri can be seen posing alone in front of the historic Colosseum. The actress looks fabulous as she flaunts a pink shirt teamed up with black bottoms and matching shoes.

I fell in love with this eternal city♥ #SummerInRome

Madhuri Dixit also shared an adorable photo with husband Sriram and shared it on a social networking site. In it, Sriram is seen sporting a filter that with mustaches and a crown. Madhuri posted the photo with a caption that read, "With my Maharaja in Italy." 

With my Maharaja in Italy. 😜 #SummerInRome

