Madhuri Dixit flies away to Rome with husband Sriram Nene and kids Arin, Rayaan. Check photos and videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit flies away to Rome with husband Sriram Nene and kids Arin, Rayaan

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has flown away to ‘The Eternal City’ of Rome with her family. The actress is accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene and her two sons Arin and Rayaan for the Italy vacation. The actress has started sharing pictures and videos from her fun times in the city with her fans. From the flight as well, Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable selfie with her husband and captioned it as, “On our way to a hard earned vacation with the boys. Schools over for now, or is it? Guesses?” Next the actress shared her family picture from the capital of Italy, Rome. She said, “Made with love. Family moments #SummerInRome.”

Other pictures and videos of Madhuri Dixit with her family are going viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, Madhuri and her kids are seen learning to make wood-fried pizza and pasta from the scratch. In another video, the actress can be seen posing beside a person making huge soap bubbles on the streets of Rome while she tries to burst one of them. Check out all the pictures and videos here-

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Kalank which failed to entice the audience. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Before Kalank, Madhuri was seen in Total Dhamaal in which she reunited with Anil Kapoor after many years.