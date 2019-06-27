Lisa Ray’s co-star Sheetal Sheth shares her struggle story with breast cancer on social media

Lisa Ray’s co-star from The World Unseen, Sheetal Sheth, recently took to her social media to share her fight with breast cancer. She was diagnosed with the same 6 months back. Sheetal, in the video, can be seen in a bald look thanking her fans for the birthday wishes. She posted the video on her Twitter account, which was later re-tweeted by Ray, who wrote, "Warrior, bad ass mama you."

Sheetal captioned the video as, “Thank you all for the wishes and love.Happy Birthday to me. This year, the grace of being able to take another trip around the sun is acutely personified. Exactly 6 months ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It has been shattering and surreal to say the least. It rips you raw. But here I am. Full of grief and gratitude. And still at it. Persevering. As we do. In Power.”

Watch it here:

Warrior, bad ass mama you ❤️ https://t.co/hEbiWZNCM3 — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) June 27, 2019

Talking about Lisa, she also suffered from cancer in her life as she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the year 2009. However, she went through a stem cell transplant and later announced that she was free from it in the year 2010. Sheetal, on the other hand, is going through cancer treatment and during an interview she gave she promised her fans to keep them updates about her health.

