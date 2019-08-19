Legendary Bollywood music composer Khayyam Saheb passes away at 92

Legendary Bollywood music composer Khayyam Saheb passes away

Legendary Bollywood music composer Khayyam breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday night due to cardiac arrest. The legend was admitted to Sujoy Hospital, Juhu Mumbai on 8th August. His situation was said to be critical. Since Monday evening, his condition had become critical and the doctors were closely monitoring him. However, at around 9.30 pm, Khayyam left the world forever. As soon as the news of his demise came out, a wave of mourning raged in Bollywood. For the unversed, Khayyam's full name was Mohammad Zahoor Khayyam Hashmi, but he was popular as Khayyam in the world of music. There is no denying that the death of the legendary musician has left his fans in sadness.

Khayyam is known for his work in Bollywood movies like Kabhi Kabhi and Umrao Jaan. With his work, he had not just gained mass popularity but also won Padma Bhushan award in 2011.

Not just Padma Bhushan, Khayyam was honoured with the National Film Award for his compositions in Umrao Jaan. Infact, it is said that after the success of his work in the Bollywood film Pakeezah, he was scared to work in Umrao Jaan. Both the films had a similar theme, as the stories revolved around a Lucknow courtesan. While Pakeezah released 1972, Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan hit the screens in 1981. The music of both the films is celebrated till today and the songs make an appearance in every cinephile’s playlist once in a while.

Khayyam gave music for the first time in the Bollywood film Heer Ranjha but he got recognition from Mohammad Rafi's song 'Akele Mein Woh Ghabrate Toh Honge'. The film 'Shola Aur Shabnam' established him as a musician in 1981 and there was no looking back after that. Khayyam's wife Jagjit Kaur is also a good singer and has also worked with Khayyam in 'films like Bazaar, Shagun and Umrao Jaan.