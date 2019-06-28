Latest Bollywood News June 28: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora’s New York vacation, Priyanka-Nick’s lovestruck pic

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora’s New York vacation, Priyanka-Nick’s lovestruck pic

Bollywood love birds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently in New York where they are enjoying their vacation. The couple is getting clicked with each other in the beautiful locales of NYC. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are filling the air in France with love. PeeCee shared a lovestruck picture on her Instagram and it is proof enough. Also, Karan Johar took to back to good old Gully Boy days by sharing a picture of Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh together. Janhvi Kapoor has also flown away to the mountains to enjoy a mini getaway. The actress is accompanied by sister Khushi Kapoor and a few other friends. Check out all the latest Bollywood news and updates here-

Arjun Kapoor turns photographer as lady love Malaika Arora flaunts neon look, pictures go viral

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are breaking the internet these days for their viral pictures from the New York vacation. The couple flew away to NYC on Monday night to celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday in the beautiful city. Interestingly, while it was already known that the two have been dating each other for a long time, Malaika Arora made it Insta-Official by sharing a lovestruck picture with her ‘amazing’ Arjun Kapoor and by wishing him on birthday with an adorable caption. Now that their relationship is public, the duo is roaming around the city getting clicked with each other and flaunting various looks.

Karan Johar takes us back to Gully Boy days with Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar’s selfie, check out

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy hit the screens in February, but fans are still not over with the craziness and power it brought. After premiering at the Berlin Film Festival even before its release in India, the Zoya Akhtar film is all set to go to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019.. But before that, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took the fan inside the world of Gully Boy as he shared a picture of Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar on his social media.

Karan shared an adorable picture of the two powerhouses of talent on his Instagram and simply captioned it saying ‘Gullyness’. In the picture, Ranveer and Zoya can be seen flashing their smiles as they pose for a selfie. Ranveer and Zoya have always shared a great bond with each other and the director is even all praise for the actor when they were shooting for the film as well.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fill the Paris air with romance in this latest lovestruck picture

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on Thursday night to share a picture with American Singh Nick Jonas in which the two are seen standing very close to each other and holding each other with love. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen wearing a gorgeous evening dress by Honayda while Nick Jonas can be seen looking all handsome in his easy-breezy shirt and pants. There is no denying that both Nick and Priyanka look absolutely in love. Check out the picture here.

