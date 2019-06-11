Latest Bollywood News June 11: Big B’s Twitter account remains hacked, Nick Jonas’ father’s reply to Priyanka

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about his goals in life now that he has won the title, he said, “My father is my inspiration. He has struggled a lot in his life. I don’t belong to a rich family. I have seen my father’s hard work. He has done a lot to make me reach at this platform. It’s not my win ... It’s his win.” He also revealed that he wants to give his prize money to his parents for his sister’s wedding.

Aftab Singh has been all praise for Bollywood actor Salman Khan and has already revealed that he desires to sing for him one day. The 12-year-old told that the best episode for him was when superstar Salman Khan arrived to promote his film Bharat. Aftab claimed that the actor turned good Samaritan and helped clear his father debt when he came to know about it on the show. When the host Aditya Narayan revealed that Aftab’s father, Mahesh Singh, had to take Rs 3 lakh loan to get the roof of their house repaired. Salman Khan stepped forward to help him and has reportedly paid off the debt.