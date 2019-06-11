Latest Bollywood News June 11: Big B’s Twitter account remains hacked, Nick Jonas’ father’s reply to Priyanka

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 7:57 IST
Representative News Image

Latest Bollywood News June 11: Fans are in shock after Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s twitter account got hacked on Monday. There is no denying that the actor has always been very active on Twitter and treats his fans with his golden words daily. In less than 24 hours, the hackers have already raised a storm using Big B’s account on Twitter. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra became emotional as she remembered her late father Ashok Chopra on his death anniversary. Responding to her emotional post, husband Nick Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas Sr. responded in a heart-touching way and assured her that her family and loved ones are here for her. Also, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned good Samaritan for Rising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh as he cleared his father’s debt. Check out more latest Bollywood and entertainment related news here-

 

Live updates : Latest Bollywood and Entertainment News June 11

  • June 11, 2019 7:59 AM (IST)

    Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan reacts to link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli

    While talking to Mumbai Mirror about his debut and alleged relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda, he said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.” Well, this should put the rumours to rest. Meezaan is alls et to make his debut opposite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.

    Talking about how he bagged the film, Meezaan revealed, “I had met my co-star Sharmin back in 2011 and since then we have been best friends. She was working as a costume assistant on Sanjay sir’s Bajirao Mastani. One day Ranveer sir (Singh, leading man of the film) wasn’t available, so when she asked me, I tried out his costumes for the team. That’s when I met Sanjay sir for the first time. At the time he had no idea who my father was, yet told me that he wanted to launch me.”

  • June 11, 2019 7:58 AM (IST)

    Rising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh to pay Rs 10 lakh prize money for sister’s wedding

    While talking to Mumbai Mirror about his goals in life now that he has won the title, he said, “My father is my inspiration. He has struggled a lot in his life. I don’t belong to a rich family. I have seen my father’s hard work. He has done a lot to make me reach at this platform. It’s not my win ... It’s his win.” He also revealed that he wants to give his prize money to his parents for his sister’s wedding.

    Aftab Singh has been all praise for Bollywood actor Salman Khan and has already revealed that he desires to sing for him one day. The 12-year-old told that the best episode for him was when superstar Salman Khan arrived to promote his film Bharat. Aftab claimed that the actor turned good Samaritan and helped clear his father debt when he came to know about it on the show. When the host Aditya Narayan revealed that Aftab’s father, Mahesh Singh, had to take Rs 3 lakh loan to get the roof of their house repaired. Salman Khan stepped forward to help him and has reportedly paid off the debt.

  • June 11, 2019 7:58 AM (IST)

    Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law's comment on her latest post is worth a million likes- Check Out

    Priyanka Chopra has always been daddy's little girl. In fact, she has got inked this quote on her arm. On Monday, June 10, she shared a post on the death anniversary of her father, Ashok Chopra. She wrote a heartfelt note and shared her childhood picture with her father. She wrote, "6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you... I miss you Dad. Inexplicably."

    While most of the people from the industry were sharing their condolences. Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law left the most adorable comment on her post. Nick Jonas's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, stretched out his love and support for a daughter-in-law, Priyanka Chopra. He wrote, "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

  • June 11, 2019 7:57 AM (IST)

    Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account remains hacked, bio replaced with Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem

    Fans of the Indian megastar are quite distressed about their favourite actor Amitabh Bachchan's twitter account being hacked. After a number of tweets and change in the profile picture, the hacked have also changed the cover picture of the account twice. They have now also changed the bio of Big B's account by a poem by written by the actor's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The bio now reads, ""तुमने हमें पूज पूज कर पत्थर कर डाला ; वे जो हमपर जुमले कसते हैं हमें ज़िंदा तो समझते हैं "~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन" As reported, earlier the profile picture was changed to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, but now it has Amitabh Bachchan's picture.

    India Tv - Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account remains hacked

    Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account remains hacked

    Read more details here.

